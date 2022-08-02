Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Chaka Khan Reacts to Kanye Making Her Sound Like a ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through the Wire’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Chaka and Kanye
Getty

*Chaka Khan admits she was not impressed with how Kanye West sampled her voice on his single “Through the Wire.” 

West used Khan’s vocals for his 2003 debut single and the songstress was not pleased that he made her sound like a “chipmunk” on the song. 

“[Kanye] didn’t mention that he was gonna speed it up, you know, three times its normal speed,” Khan, 69, said on Good Day DC on Monday while promoting her new single “Woman Like Me,” Complex reports.

“Had he, I would’ve had something to say,” she added. “But since I didn’t think of that, believe me, I think of it now. I ask, ‘How are we gonna do this?’” 

READ MORE: Kanye West and Dr. Dre Earn First Emmy Nominations

"[Kanye] didn't mention that he was gonna speed it up, you know, three times its normal speed," Khan said. "Had he, I would've had something to say. But since I didn't think of that, believe me, I think of it now. I ask, 'How are we gonna do this?'" 

Check out her response via the YouTube clip above starting at the 2:40 mark.

As reported by Complex, Kanye recorded “Through the Wire” from a hospital bed with his jaw wired shut following a car crash. Khan previously told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she initially agreed to let the rapper sample her vocals but noted that the conversation she had with Ye about it was “very [different] than the song turned out, obviously.” 

“He called me when he just got out of the hospital,” she added. “He said, ‘You were so instrumental in my healing process. I changed the words a little bit to the song but I had to eat through a wire. Jaws wired shut through a straw.’ It meant that much to me. It really got my heart, tugged at my string. I was like, yeah, use it.”

Khan continued, “Then when it came out—[mocks the high-pitched chorus]—I was pissed,” Khan said. “It was a little insulting. Not insulting, I thought it was stupid. If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said, ‘Hell no.'” 

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

