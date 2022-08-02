Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Black-Owned Kiosk Company Aims to Shake Up the Travel Industry

By Ny MaGee
Black-Owned Kiosk Company Aims to Shake Up the Travel Industry
Credit: Instagram

*Dawn Dickson’s kiosk-based business Popcom is bringing essential retail needs to consumers around the U.S. 

The company has announced its PopShop Local concept, which offers “shoppers the opportunity to purchase local goods through an automated system and simultaneously offer e-commerce brands discoverability in local markets,” per Yahoo.  

According to the report, the pop-ups are now open in seven new locations: The Beverly Center in Los Angeles, The Metreon in San Francisco; John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio; Windward Mall in Kane’ohe, Hawaii; Tower City in Cleveland; Concord Mills in Concord, N.C., and The Hilton Midtown in New York.

PopCom’s mission is to “equip entrepreneurs and brands with future-ready retail solutions that allow rapid retail expansion, incredible customer experiences, and powerful sales data.”

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Brandon Bell-Getty Images)
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Brandon Bell-Getty Images)

Yahoo writes, “PopShops uniquely utilize facial recognition technology to capture consumer demographic information; machine learning to help deliver targeted content, and blockchain technology to enable identity verification and the sale of regulated products, the company explained.”

PopShop Local has partnered with a slew of Black-owned brands including New York-based feminine hygiene company Ruby Love to dispense menstrual products. Travelers can find a slew of products from local businesses within each PopShop Local kiosk.

“Our technology does help to determine if it’s a good fit because our technology tracks and counts all of the people that walk by,” said Dickson in an interview with Travel Noire. “So we’ll know everyone who walked by and we’ll know the demographic make-up of that crowd.”

Popcom’s kiosks allow “consumers to experience new products from small businesses they otherwise would not have access to,” per the outlet. 

“It’s really to serve travelers and meet their needs as well as expose travelers to local products in a convenient way,” she said.

Dickson wants her PopShop Local kiosks to be the Redbox of the travel industry.

“Everywhere you go you’re seeing a PopShop machine selling products that represent the local entrepreneurs and local businesses,” she said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

