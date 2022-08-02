Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara to Attend an HBCU | Video

*Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College in the fall.

On Sunday, Jolie shared the exciting news on Instagram along with a photo of Jolie-Pitt, 17, posed with a group of schoolmates sporting Spelman College shirts.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned the pic. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

In a clip posted on TikTok, Jolie is also seen doing the electric slide at a Spelman event with her daughter — check it out below.

READ MORE: Watch Angelina Jolie’s Touching Ode to Poet Amanda Gorman: ‘May You Burn Fiercely, and Light The Way For Others’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Jolie adopted Ethiopia-born Zahara when she was six months old, and Pitt co-adopted her during his marriage to Angelina. She also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Pitt.

Speaking to PEOPLE last October, Jolie described her children as “pretty great people.”

“And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids,” she explained.

Back in December 2021, Angie and Zahara traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with advocates of the Violence Against Women Act, PEOPLE reported.

“Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” Jolie wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable,” she added.