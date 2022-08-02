Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara to Attend an HBCU | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Angelina Jolie and (3) adopted kids
Shiloh, Zahara, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, Maddox, and Knox attend the “The Eternals” premiere on October 27, 2021. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

*Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College in the fall. 

On Sunday, Jolie shared the exciting news on Instagram along with a photo of Jolie-Pitt, 17, posed with a group of schoolmates sporting Spelman College shirts. 

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned the pic. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

In a clip posted on TikTok, Jolie is also seen doing the electric slide at a Spelman event with her daughter — check it out below.

READ MORE: Watch Angelina Jolie’s Touching Ode to Poet Amanda Gorman: ‘May You Burn Fiercely, and Light The Way For Others’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Jolie adopted Ethiopia-born Zahara when she was six months old, and Pitt co-adopted her during his marriage to Angelina. She also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Pitt.

Speaking to PEOPLE last October, Jolie described her children as “pretty great people.”

“And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids,” she explained.

Back in December 2021, Angie and Zahara traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with advocates of the Violence Against Women Act, PEOPLE reported. 

“Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” Jolie wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable,” she added.

Previous articleFilmmaker Addison Henderson Talks New Sci-Fi Feature ‘Givers of Death’ | EUR Exclusive
Next articleArizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Signs Five-Year, $230m Contract Extension
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO