White Police Chief & Officers Resign Over Black Woman Manager: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*The town of Kenly, North Carolina could be without a police force. That’s because the police chief and its four full-time officers are quitting in protest, effective August 1st.

What are they protesting? They don’t like the new Town Manager Justine Jones. Jones has been on the job less than two months.

They all claim they’re quitting because Jones has created a hostile work environment. But nobody is giving specifics or evidence of what they claim to be a ‘hostile work environment.’ People who live in that area say the real issue is these White men don’t want to be under the supervision of a Black woman. And that’s just part of the story. Click the video above for more details.

