Monday, August 1, 2022
Only on EURweb! ‘Ready To Love’ Cast Exit Interview: Calvin K. Garvey | ExclusiveWATCH

*The 6th season of OWN’s hit reality dating show, Ready To Love, premiered last Friday. Miami is the host city this season.

Also called Magic City, it’s known for oceanside activities, nightclubs and a never-ending display of beautiful people.

Millions of tourists vacation there every year. But for those who call Miami home, it can be a challenge to find ‘the one’ to settle down with.

Steffanie Rivers - Calvin K Garvey (screenshot)
Steffanie Rivers – Calvin K Garvey (screenshot)

This season twenty men and women who call Miami home put the fate of their love lives in the hands of show host Nephew Tommy and producers. 

At the end of each episode, at least one cast member will be sent home, because the pool of prospects has decided they ‘are not ready to love!’

After the first episode, two people exited the show. One of them is Calvin King Garvey. He sat down for the EURweb exclusive exit interview.

Click the video above to get details.

Ready To Love s6 poster

