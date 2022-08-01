Female Inmates Raped at Indiana Prison After Officer Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Area | Video

*A former Indiana corrections officer is being sued for allegedly providing male inmates with a key to the women’s area of a jail that is featured in the A&E reality show “60 Days In.”

Several female inmates are named in a pair of lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court alleging they were subjected to a “night of terror” when David Lowe sold keys or $1000 to male prisoners who sexually assaulted them, CBS News reports.

A total of 28 women said the attack lasted for about two hours and not a single guard on duty intervened. The sexual assault occurred after midnight on October 23, 2021, at the Clark County jail in Jeffersonville. The disturbing incident was also captured on surveillance cameras.

“Even though the incident involved multiple male detainees and dozens of victims over an extended period of time, not a single jail officer on duty that night came to the aid of the plaintiffs and the other victims,” one of the lawsuits said.

“These systemic failures allowed numerous male assailants to have free run of the jail for several hours, resulting in a night of terror for the plaintiffs and other victims,” the complaint states.

The lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, notes that the alleged violence has caused “horrific physical and psychological injuries” to the victims.

As reported by Complex, eight Jane Does are taking action against Lowe, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, and several other “unknown jail officers.”

The suit alleges that on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 “numerous male detainees” used the keys sold to them by Lowe to enter the women’s unit at the jail and “raped, assaulted, harassed, threatened, and intimated” many of them.

According to the CBS report, jail officials punished the women after the assault by “leaving their lights on for 72 hours straight, placing them on “lockdown” and confiscating personal items,” the outlet writes.

WXIN reports that Lowe is facing charges including official misconduct of a public servant, trafficking with an inmate, and aiding in escape. His trial is set to begin this November.