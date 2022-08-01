Monday, August 1, 2022
Kenan Thompson Reacts to Rumors That SNL Will End After 50th Season | Video

*Kenan Thompson helped kick off the season two premiere of Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” and dished about rumors that “Saturday Night Live” could be ending with its 50th season. 

“There could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at. That’s an incredible package,” Thompson said, as reported by Vibe. “[Lorne Michaels] will probably be close to 80 years old, and he’s the one who’s had his touch on the whole thing.”

SNL has been on the air for 47 years and Thompson joined the ever-revolving cast of the long-running sketch comedy series in 2003.

Thompson told Charlamagne that if SNL creator Lorne Michaels steps away, it’s time to hang it up.

Kenan Thompson / Getty

“So, if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money,” he said. “Maybe they might slash the budget, and you can’t do the same show. So, that’s unfair to watch it go down in flames for real because of those restrictions. Capping it, a 50 might not be a bad idea. I don’t know.”  

Rumors about SNL coming to an end started when Michaels told Gayle King in an interview last year that he would stay on the show until its 50th anniversary. “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave,” he said, Newsweek reports.

Watch the “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God” clip below.

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

