FAMU Launches Investigation After Graduating Student Poses Nude On Campus In Viral Pics

*For every action, there is a reaction! When it comes to college graduation photos, it’s no doubt that students want to stand out and be different.

However, Terica Williams, a current Florida A & M University (FAMU) student is facing backlash following a naked graduation photo that was taken on campus.

The student who is graduating with her Master’s degree went viral over the weekend. On Instagram, #TericaStar, an aspiring rapper, captioned the post, “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocatively my whole life. There are a lot of assumptions that have come with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress.”

While fellow Rattlers warned Terica that her degree could be revoked for her actions, the university has released a statement regarding the matter. The illustrious university located in Tallahassee, Florida, has advised they are starting an investigation.

Florida A&M University alum are known for their extravagant graduation photos. Still, some feel Williams, who posed as the FAMU rattler snake mascot, naked, wearing red bottom heels and what appears to be snakes as strands of her hair.

The modern-day medusa posed in front of the “FAMU snake” on campus with a caption referencing acceptance and politics.

In another Instagram post, Williams is fully clothed in light-washed bell bottom jeans, an orange FAMU crew neck and wearing white peep toe heels, accessorized with beautiful fro and hoop earrings.

Williams shared her achievements as a student at the institution while celebrating her new journey as a two percentile of Black therapists in America.