Sunday, July 31, 2022
That Brooklyn Bishop Who Was Robbed at Gunpoint Allegedly Stole $90K From A Congregant

By Fisher Jack
Lamor Whitehead
*According to reports, a lawsuit filed last year in Brooklyn’s Supreme Court alleges Bishop Lamor Whitehead stole $90,000 in retirement savings from one of his parishioners.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead is being accused of persuading Pauline Anderson to invest her entire life savings in one of his firms, Lamor Whitehead Inc., promising that he would assist her in buying a home despite her bad credit history.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead connected Anderson with two money lenders who informed her she’d have a hard time getting a loan to buy a home. Whitehead then offered to help her himself if she agreed to invest money in his firm.

The lawsuit states, Pauline Anderson wrote a $90,000 check to Whitehead in November 2020 and expected him to give her $100 monthly allowances to pay her bills.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bishop Robbed During Worship Service Says Pastors Should Get Gun Permits | Video

robbed at gunpoint
Lamor Whitehead and his wife

Whitehead, the bishop at Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches in Canarsie, Brooklyn, allegedly told Pauline Anderson that he was using her money as a donation to his former campaign to run for Brooklyn borough president. He allegedly mentioned that he had no intentions on paying Anderson back.

Anderson’s son, Rasheed Anderson introduced his mother to Whitehead following her acceptance to become his church’s parishioner in January 2020. Anderson had just recovered from life-threatening surgery and the bishop offered to call her and lead her in prayer regarding her health.

This eventually led to Anderson connecting with Whitehead about her dream to purchase a home but refrained from doing so because of her credit history. During this time Whitehead helped Rasheed Anderson with getting his own home.

Whitehead allegedly disappeared and cited his campaign for Brooklyn borough president as the reason after the first monthly allowance was paid in January 2021.

 

