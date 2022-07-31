Massiah Browne: 7-Year-Old Credited for Saving Toddler from the Bottom of Swimming Pool | WATCH

*A 7-year-old Californian boy, Massiah Browne of Sacramento, is currently being heralded as a hero for his quick actions that saved a toddler from drowning in a swimming pool. The boy was swimming with his family near their apartment complex – where they live with his mom and brother – when he noticed something strange.

The second-grade student, talking to Good Morning America explained how he was playing in the pool when he noticed a toddler (boy) at the bottom of the pool. He quickly jumped in to get him which was a life-saving moment.

The boy (Massiah) was in the pool with a 9-year-old relative (Savannah), when he swam down the 6-feet-water depth to rescue the toddler as explained by the mom, Tiara Delvalle. The latter said that she rushed from her apartment to the scene after hearing about the incident from the relatives who were at the pool with her son.

“I was just playing in the pool and then I saw a boy at the bottom of the pool,” Massiah, a second-grade student, told “Good Morning America.” “And I went to go get him.”

Massiah revealed that he had to take quick action after noticing something strange – a 3-year at the bottom of the pool with his eyes and mouth open.

He immediately dove in, grabbed his arm, and pulled him to the pool’s surface. It was until then that Savannah, the 9-year-old girl who had accompanied Massiah to the pool pulled the toddler to the pool deck after which the adults took over, trying to help and calling 911.

According to Massiah, it was Savannah who took the boy to his mom, where they did CPR and called the doctor.

Massiah’s father, Marcus Browne, a boxer who competed for the United States at the 2012 London Olympics, said that although his son swims like “a fish,” he was in shock when he learned of his heroic efforts.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Browne said of his son, who also goes by his superhero nickname, “Siah Fire.” “He’s a good kid.”

Talking to ABC News, a spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department confirmed that first responders received and responded to a 911 call from the apartment complex’s pool on July 19.

The spokesman further added that bystanders also performed CPR on the boy who started breathing before the responders arrived.