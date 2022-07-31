Crystal Renay Wants Out – Accuses Ne-Yo of Cheating with Sex Workers UNPROTECTED

*Well, it looks like the marriage of Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay has crunbled … again. But this time it doesn’t look like Crystal is down for much more. We know this because she went nuclear, err, public on NeYo’s arse.

Crystal headed straight to Instagram on Saturday (07-30-22) to drop the bomb on her for-the-time-being husband and went at him for allegedly cheating with sex workers unprotected, and describing him as a “narcissist.”

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!” Crystal wrote on Instagram.

Crystal continued: “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement.”

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist,” Crystal also added. “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.” I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.

Crystal appealed to fans and followers to stop sending her videos of Ne-Yo out with other women.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim,” Crystal concluded. “I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal have been married since 2016 and share three kids – sons Shaffer, 6, and Roman, 4, along with daughter Isabella, 13 months. They briefly split in early 2020, but reconciled a few months later.

As of this posting, Ne-Yo had not responded to Crystal Renay‘s accusations.