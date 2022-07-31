Allyson Felix: From Enjoying Retirement Hot Wings to Back to the Track! | WATCH

*It may have seemed like a normal relaxation day in retirement for Allyson Felix, enjoying some hot wings and a root beer float when she received a major transformational call.

The athlete was munching on her meal at her favorite LA restaurant when she received a call requesting her to cut short her retirement and get back on track. Literally.

As expected, her response was emphatic, as reflected by her exemplary performance in the recent women’s 4x400mm relay heats in Eugene, Oregon.

The 35-year-old was the fastest on the U.S. team after running for 50.61 sec as the Americans won their heat in 3:23.38, beating Great Britain and qualifying for Sunday’s finals.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Drea Kelly’s New Spicy Video Reminds U She’s More Than R Kelly’s Ex-wife – She’s A Hella Dancer! | WATCH

Turning my phone OFF🤣😜😩😋 pic.twitter.com/3JBRH2T9n1 — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) July 26, 2022

It was after Hayward Field approved the win that Felix explained to the public about her surprising return to the track. She said, “I was at Halloween’s café, one of my favorite cheat-meal restaurants, having hot wings and a root beer float, when I received the phone call, asking if I was willing to come back, run a round and help the team get the desired position. I was just diving in but immediately dropped the wing.”

She revealed that she didn’t hesitate but quickly jumped on the plane while talking to her coach Bobby Kersee about some of the suitable workouts, reports The Guardian via MSN News.

She further explained that to her, running before the home crowd and helping the team win is an honor she can never take for granted. Coach Kersee gave her some more workouts after which she jumped on the plane back.

While she doesn’t expect to start in the finals, she will get a medal if the U.S. team finishes in the top three – which she describes as a lifetime moment and an incredible way to finish her career with great applause from the crowd.