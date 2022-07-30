Love in the Air? RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield on Dating ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Star Martell Holt

*Sheree Whitfield, the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star, recently revealed about being in a new relationship with “Love & Marriage Huntsville” Star Martell Holt.

The 52-year-old told TMZ that she met 40-year-old Holt through a mutual friend, whom (Holt) she has introduced to her loved ones – family and friends.

She further disclosed that they are in the stage where they just hang out and enjoy life together – for slightly over two months now. There was also a video of the two love birds taking selfies on the beach, which comes after the Bravolebrity’s breakup with Tyrone Gilliams, which aired on RHOA Season 14.

The latter was released from prison in February 2021 after an eight-year sentence for fraud charges. The ex-convict infamously stood up to the RHOA star in Philadelphia in a June episode of the show. Talking about the incident, the star explained how her ex-lover left her in an unfamiliar city, with no call or text, which she found pretty humiliating. She said she is not willing to talk to him right now.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Outta Heah! Sprite Ditches Iconic Green Bottle for One That’s Environmentally Friendly

However, she told her daughter Tierra that she is not sure about letting go of the relationship. She explained that it is impossible to stop loving someone you truly loved before in a single night, even when they hurt you. Moving on isn’t something easy.

The following month, she seemed to have switched gears and opened up to her friend Fatum Alford about how stupid she felt after several years of dating Gilliams.

Last week, she told Andy Cohen that she had neither spoken to her ex in a couple of months nor heard from him since the airing of the Philly episode. Before the relationship, Whitfield was married to NFL player Bb Whitfield, which lasted between 2002 and 2007.

The former couple was blessed with a son and daughter, Kairo and Kaleigh in 1996 and 1999 respectively, joining Tierra, Sheree’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Holt, The Holt Custom Homes co-owner, on the other hand, is a father of five children, with his ex-wife Melody Holt – Maliah, Martell, Mariah, Malani, and Arionne Curry (son).