Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeNewsLegal
Legal

‘Shut Up and Dribble!’ Infamous Fox News Insult Trademarked by LeBron James

By Fisher Jack
0

*LeBron James is turning an insult into a likely million-dollar brand after trademarking the phrase “Shut up and dribble!”⁠

The comment was initially slung toward James as an insult from #FoxNews host Laura Ingraham in 2018. At the time, she slammed James for criticizing former President Donald Trump.

The #NBA icon wasn’t pleased with #Trump’s lack of leadership and said he “don’t give a f**k about the people.” Ingraham, a longtime Trump supporter, told James he needed to stay out of politics and instead, “shut up and dribble.”⁠

James refused to “shut up and dribble,” continuing to show that he is much more than a ball player. Since Ingraham’s ridicule, James has continued to use his massive platform to speak out about social issues.⁠

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Rock Responds to Past Critics Who Think Only White Folks Like His Comedy | WATCH

LeBron James - Laura Ingraham
LeBron James – Laura Ingraham

Now, the 37-year-old is about to cash in on the once degrading comment. According to the #UnitedStates Trademark and Patent Office, his company, Uninterrupted, Inc., filed to trademark the phrase earlier this week.

In the filing, the company indicated that “Shut up and dribble” would be used on a variety of “downloadable virtual goods.”

These virtual goods will consist of computer programs featuring clothing, footwear, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys, and accessories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Wait. There’s more …

At the time (2018), James also spoke to the Associated Press after hearing Ingraham’s rant and said ‘I will not just shut up and dribble,’ vowing to continue using his platform to ‘talk about what’s really important.’

‘I will definitely not do that,’ James said of Ingraham’s demand. ‘I mean too much to society. I mean too much to the youth. I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in.’

Now, James is set to increase his $1 billion net worth from the comments, and will profit from video, social media posts, music and games that include the phrase.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Financing for Films Now Available at Mogul Productions’ Platform
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO