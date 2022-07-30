Saturday, July 30, 2022
FAMU Grad’s Butt Naked Campus Photo Shoot Not Going Over So Well on Twitter | LOOK!

By Fisher Jack
Terica Williams
Terica Williams – Instagram

*Yikes! A Florida A&M University student is setting the internet on fire after posing naked on the historical campus.

The student, Terica Williams, says she recently graduated from the Historically Black College/University while maintaining a 3.8 GPA and using thousands of dollars worth of scholarships.

She says she now has her Masters degree in Counselor Education with a Bachelors in Communication.

Terica proudly boasts that she’s joining the “2% of Black therapists,” but her accomplishments are being overshadowed by her latest stunt — which involves her posing naked on her alma mater’s campus. While claiming “clothes do not define you,” she adds, “I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life.”

Wait. There’s more …  via HipHopWired

As it stands, Williams isn’t ashamed about flaunting her curves at the foot of the statue and is using the moment to call awareness to body positivity. While some have celebrated Williams’ bold choice, many from the FAMU lineage believe that the act was disrespectful and put a stain on what the university stands for. Others are noting that FAMU president Larry Robinson will have some choice words for Williams and any other student getting bright ideas about baring their backsides at the statute.

On Twitter, FAMU students from both the past and present have plenty to say. Check out the reactions below.

Fisher Jack

