FAMU Grad’s Butt Naked Campus Photo Shoot Not Going Over So Well on Twitter | LOOK!

*Yikes! A Florida A&M University student is setting the internet on fire after posing naked on the historical campus.

The student, Terica Williams, says she recently graduated from the Historically Black College/University while maintaining a 3.8 GPA and using thousands of dollars worth of scholarships.

She says she now has her Masters degree in Counselor Education with a Bachelors in Communication.

Terica proudly boasts that she’s joining the “2% of Black therapists,” but her accomplishments are being overshadowed by her latest stunt — which involves her posing naked on her alma mater’s campus. While claiming “clothes do not define you,” she adds, “I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life.”

Wait. There’s more … via HipHopWired

As it stands, Williams isn’t ashamed about flaunting her curves at the foot of the statue and is using the moment to call awareness to body positivity. While some have celebrated Williams’ bold choice, many from the FAMU lineage believe that the act was disrespectful and put a stain on what the university stands for. Others are noting that FAMU president Larry Robinson will have some choice words for Williams and any other student getting bright ideas about baring their backsides at the statute.

On Twitter, FAMU students from both the past and present have plenty to say. Check out the reactions below.

No FAMU PD where tf y’all was at when shawty was ass naked on the damn statue😭😭 I better not get another ticket IN MY LIFE ON MEEEE — Daiiiii🦋 (@1NOnlyDaii) July 30, 2022

They’re about to have 24hr security around the snake at FAMU — Clemmons (@Big_Clemmons) July 30, 2022

FAMU administration when they see that picture tomorrow 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/6r4URZSyBo — Butch Kween 🧸 (@Xavierrj99) July 30, 2022

I was just bragging on FAMU to my job pic.twitter.com/OOpCqUqqoG — Jon Walls (@JonWa11s) July 30, 2022