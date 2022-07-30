Donald Trump’s Fantasy: Lebron James Playing Basketball as a Woman | VIDEO

*For whatever reason, LeBron James continues to live rent-free in Donald Trump‘s head. We know this, because out of nowhere, the former U.S. President recently commented on James playing basketball as a woman.

To some people, the suggestion came as Trump’s jibe at the transgender community and athletes considering that James identifies as a male and has never publicly expressed his opinion of being transgender.

The twice impeached ex-president made his suggestion in his speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa on July 23. He used the words, “If I were a basketball coach of the women’s team, I would be the greatest coach of all time.”

He further added: “I’m not a fan of Lebron James at all… I don’t like him, but I’d say ‘LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever consider, because I’d like to have you on my team. I’d love to have you on our team, LeBron. But think of it, it’s so crazy what’s happening.”

From his remarks, the former president seemed to be taking a jibe at transgender athletes, which is a subject he often speaks about. He has previously called for a ban on transgender women from competing in sports. He has also made similar remarks about LeBron James possibly getting sex reassignment surgery to compete in women’s sports.

On the other side, the superstar baller has exclusively identified as male and has never expressed ideas of being transgender.

The former president has been at odds with the basketball player for a while now. For instance, sometime last year, he called him (LeBron James) racist and divisive for responding to the police killing of Ohio teenager Ma’Khia Bryant in April.

James openly criticized Trump during his presidential time in office, and at one time accused him of using sports to divide people. Unfortunately, as you can see, the rift between the two still exists to date with the former president delighting in openly targeting the NBA player.