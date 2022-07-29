Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Sex - Erotica

Tisha Campbell Life After Divorce: ‘I Keeps Me a Good (Sex) Toy Buzzing Around’

By Fisher Jack
0

Tisha Campbell - The Real
Tisha Campbell – The Real

*During a recent interview, Tisha Campbell, 53, made it clear that she was happily single and not in search of love. When asked if she was looking for a man to satisfy her needs, she replied,

“Hell no! I’m looking for me!…That’s the thing about actually being uncoupled and coming from being in a long-term relationship of 26 years.”

She continued,

“I’m learning about who I am and I’m super excited about that, so that’s where I am right now. It’s about me and my kids and that’s it right now.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Weather Channel Apologies for Racial Slur During Broadcast

Tisha Campbell
Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin attends the Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour on August 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Aug. 3, 2016 – Source: Mike Windle/Getty Images North America)

When it comes to being intimate, it looks like the “#Martin” actress has that department covered. She revealed,

“Hell yeah, toys! Oh, I keeps [sic] me a good toy buzzing around every now and then. You know what I’m damn talking about. Toys, toys, toys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

In other Tisha Campbell News … the actress/singer has removed “Martin” from her name, an act that has essentially returned her back to her maiden name two years after she divorced Duane Martin.

Campbell recently broke the news on Instagram, announcing she will no longer use his (Martin’s) last name after visiting the social security office where she reclaimed her maiden name.

“Okay, I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever,” the 53-year-old actress posted on Instagram.

“And I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell—on my dad’s birthday nonetheless!”

In the same breath, Campbell mentioned her dad.

“Nothing else to say???? My dad just saw this post and said, ‘My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift EVER.’ Awww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you to help me out and change my name pleaseeeee ??” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tisha Campbell (@tishacampbellmartin)

Previous articleHigh-Potency Cannabis Linked to Psychosis and Addiction | Video
Next articleBaltimore Area Parking Garage Explosion Evokes Concerns, Questions | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO