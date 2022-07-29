Tisha Campbell Life After Divorce: ‘I Keeps Me a Good (Sex) Toy Buzzing Around’

*During a recent interview, Tisha Campbell, 53, made it clear that she was happily single and not in search of love. When asked if she was looking for a man to satisfy her needs, she replied,

“Hell no! I’m looking for me!…That’s the thing about actually being uncoupled and coming from being in a long-term relationship of 26 years.”

She continued,

“I’m learning about who I am and I’m super excited about that, so that’s where I am right now. It’s about me and my kids and that’s it right now.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Weather Channel Apologies for Racial Slur During Broadcast

When it comes to being intimate, it looks like the “#Martin” actress has that department covered. She revealed,

“Hell yeah, toys! Oh, I keeps [sic] me a good toy buzzing around every now and then. You know what I’m damn talking about. Toys, toys, toys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

In other Tisha Campbell News … the actress/singer has removed “Martin” from her name, an act that has essentially returned her back to her maiden name two years after she divorced Duane Martin.

Campbell recently broke the news on Instagram, announcing she will no longer use his (Martin’s) last name after visiting the social security office where she reclaimed her maiden name.

“Okay, I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever,” the 53-year-old actress posted on Instagram.

“And I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell—on my dad’s birthday nonetheless!”

In the same breath, Campbell mentioned her dad.

“Nothing else to say???? My dad just saw this post and said, ‘My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift EVER.’ Awww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you to help me out and change my name pleaseeeee ??” she added.