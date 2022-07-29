Tichina Arnold’s Divorce From DaRico Hines is Finalized

*Tichina Arnold’s divorce from longtime basketball coach DaRico Hines is finalized.

We reported previously that Arnold pulled the plug on her marriage following her split from Hines in 2016 amid his sex tape scandal. As reported by TMZ, Arnold star filed for divorce from Hines in August of last year, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed the separation date as January 12, 2016 … about 3-and-a-half years after they wed in 2012.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge officially signed off on their divorce on July 15.

Arnold announced she was divorcing Hines in 2016 after she discovered he made a sex tape with another woman. When she appeared on the talk show “The Preachers” around that time, Arnold opened up about the painful moment when the sex tape was leaked publicly.

“I did not expect it to go public the way it did,” Arnold told People.com after taping the show. While she sent the tape to a close circle – including her bridesmaids – the star insists “no one from my side leaked it.”

Regarding the video footage itself, Arnold said when she saw it, she felt “betrayed.”

“I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem,” she shared. “I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life,” she says.

Hines is a longtime basketball coach, who currently works for the Toronto Raptors. He and Arnold have no minor kids together. Per TMZ, both waived rights to collect spousal support, and each will keep their clothing, jewelry, and bank accounts.