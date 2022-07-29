Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeRelationshipsDivorce
Divorce

Tichina Arnold’s Divorce From DaRico Hines is Finalized

By Ny MaGee
0

divorced final
Credit: TMZ

*Tichina Arnold’s divorce from longtime basketball coach DaRico Hines is finalized. 

We reported previously that Arnold pulled the plug on her marriage following her split from Hines in 2016 amid his sex tape scandal. As reported by TMZ, Arnold star filed for divorce from Hines in August of last year, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed the separation date as January 12, 2016 … about 3-and-a-half years after they wed in 2012.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge officially signed off on their divorce on July 15.

Arnold announced she was divorcing Hines in 2016 after she discovered he made a sex tape with another woman. When she appeared on the talk show “The Preachers” around that time, Arnold opened up about the painful moment when the sex tape was leaked publicly.

READ MORE: Tichina Arnold Files for Divorce From Cheating Husband 5 Years After Separating

“I did not expect it to go public the way it did,” Arnold told People.com after taping the show. While she sent the tape to a close circle – including her bridesmaids – the star insists “no one from my side leaked it.”

Regarding the video footage itself, Arnold said when she saw it, she felt “betrayed.”

“I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem,” she shared. “I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life,” she says.

Hines is a longtime basketball coach, who currently works for the Toronto Raptors. He and Arnold have no minor kids together. Per TMZ, both waived rights to collect spousal support, and each will keep their clothing, jewelry, and bank accounts.

Previous articleBarack and Michelle Obama to Return to White House for Portrait Unveiling
Next articleSanaa Lathan to Make Directorial Debut with ‘On the Come Up’ | Watch Trailer
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO