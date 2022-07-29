Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

Sanaa Lathan to Make Directorial Debut with ‘On the Come Up’ | Watch Trailer

By Ny MaGee
0

Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

*Actress Sanaa Lathan is set to make her film debut with “On the Come Up,” which will premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September. 

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the hip-hop coming-of-age drama is based on Angie Thomas’ best-selling young adult novel by the same name. The story centers on a 16-year-old female rapper who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father – – a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence.

Lathan co-stars in the project alongside newcomer Jamila C. Gray. The cast also includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Prime Video Drops Official Trailer for ‘A League of Their Own’ | Watch

Per the report, the film comes from the Paramount Pictures Players label, Temple Hill and State Street Pictures, and will stream on Paramount+ this fall. 

“We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+, said in a statement. “On the Come Up is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

George Tillman Jr. and his longtime producing partner Robert Teitel serve as producers on the project, as well as Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Angie Thomas and Timothy M. Bourne, with John Fischer as the executive producer.

“On the Come Up” debuts on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and later in the year in additional international territories, according to the report. 

Previous articleTichina Arnold’s Divorce From DaRico Hines is Finalized
Next articleHow Much Does a Star Cost on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO