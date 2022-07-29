Sanaa Lathan to Make Directorial Debut with ‘On the Come Up’ | Watch Trailer

*Actress Sanaa Lathan is set to make her film debut with “On the Come Up,” which will premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the hip-hop coming-of-age drama is based on Angie Thomas’ best-selling young adult novel by the same name. The story centers on a 16-year-old female rapper who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father – – a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence.

Lathan co-stars in the project alongside newcomer Jamila C. Gray. The cast also includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Check out the trailer below.

Per the report, the film comes from the Paramount Pictures Players label, Temple Hill and State Street Pictures, and will stream on Paramount+ this fall.

“We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+, said in a statement. “On the Come Up is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

George Tillman Jr. and his longtime producing partner Robert Teitel serve as producers on the project, as well as Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Angie Thomas and Timothy M. Bourne, with John Fischer as the executive producer.

“On the Come Up” debuts on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and later in the year in additional international territories, according to the report.