Outta Heah! Sprite Ditches Iconic Green Bottle for One That’s Environmentally Friendly

*If you’re a Sprite lover then pay attention! Coca-Cola has announced they will be changing the classic green bottle for a clear, more environmentally-friendly bottle.

Sprite has been packaged in a green bottle for over 60 years. Coca-Cola says it’s now time for a change, after people blamed the coroner for contributing to damaging plastic waste.

The current bottle contains green polyethylene terephthalate (PET), an additive that can’t be recycled into new bottles. Switching to the new eco-friendly bottles will reduce less waste to help the environment.

“Taking colors out of bottles improves the quality of the recycled material,” Julian Ochoa, CEO of R3CYCLE, a plastic group helping Coca-Cola improve its recycling, said in a statement. “When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic.”

They are also revamping the logo and packaging design to a more “consistent” look. The green bottle is classic, but I guess it was time for a change. Save the Earth, right, Y’all here for it?

Wait. There’s more … Via CNN:

The beverage giant has often been criticized for contributing to environmentally damaging plastic waste. In 2020, the company was named as the world’s No. 1 plastic polluter by the environmental firm Break Free From Plastic. Its logos and branding were found on 13,834 pieces of discarded plastic in 51 countries, often in public spaces such as parks and beaches.

In 2018, Coke announced its “World Without Waste” initiative with the ultimate goal of collecting and recycling one bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030. Part of that initiative included launching a new 13.2-ounce bottle last year that is made from 100% recycled plastic material.

The company also Wednesday announced a majority of Dasani bottles in the US and Canada will now be sold in 100% recycled plastic. Coke said this innovation is projected to reduce roughly 20 million pounds of new plastic waste compared to 2019.