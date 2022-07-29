Nicki Minaj Releases Trailer for Upcoming Documentary Series ‘Nicki’ | Watch

*Nicki Minaj has dropped the trailer for her upcoming six-part documentary series titled “Nicki”.

The hip-hop star shared the clip Thursday on Instagram and noted that the project will be “coming out sooner than [sic] you think.”

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

Check out the trailer below via Twitter.

Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much. 😘🫶🏽🎀💕🦄 pic.twitter.com/KbOY5fPU0s — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 28, 2022

We reported previously that Minaj teamed with Emmy-nominated director Michael John Warren for the doc that will reportedly debut on HBO Max. Warren’s prior credits include Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black.”

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren previously said in a statement “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”

Here’s more from Complex: “Per an HBO rep, fans can expect six half-hour episodes, each of which will offer a look inside Minaj’s “brilliantly creative mind” while telling the larger story of both her personal and professional trajectory.”

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as a force to be reckoned with,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, previously said. “It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life.”