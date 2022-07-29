Friday, July 29, 2022
Nicki Minaj Releases Trailer for Upcoming Documentary Series ‘Nicki’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

*Nicki Minaj has dropped the trailer for her upcoming six-part documentary series titled “Nicki”.

The hip-hop star shared the clip Thursday on Instagram and noted that the project will be “coming out sooner than [sic] you think.”

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

Check out the trailer below via Twitter.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to Home Detention in Sex Offender Case

We reported previously that Minaj teamed with Emmy-nominated director Michael John Warren for the doc that will reportedly debut on HBO Max. Warren’s prior credits include Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black.”

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren previously said in a statement “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”

Here’s more from Complex: “Per an HBO rep, fans can expect six half-hour episodes, each of which will offer a look inside Minaj’s “brilliantly creative mind” while telling the larger story of both her personal and professional trajectory.”

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as a force to be reckoned with,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, previously said. “It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

