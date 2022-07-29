Friday, July 29, 2022
Life Coach Criticizes Fiancee’s Beauty and Intelligence in Tribute Post

By Ny MaGee
Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian speaker and life coach, with his fiancée Adeola Arike. (Instagram)

*A Nigerian life coach is catching heat on social media due to his online tribute to his fiancee in which he downplayed her looks and intelligence.

Solomon Buchi shared the post about his fiancée Adeola Arike on Instagram and Facebook and captioned it: “You’re not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but I’ve chosen to never find perfection in anyone else,” he wrote.

“I put my gaze on you, and with that commitment, we would mold ourselves for ourselves. Our perfection is in our commitment.”

His post continued, “Stating that you’re not the most beautiful/intelligent might sound like it’s not a compliment, yeah? But it’s a realistic base for real love. Acknowledging that my woman isn’t the best, but I’m not looking for the best. I was looking for you and I found you.”

OTHER NEWS: Tichina Arnold’s Divorce From DaRico Hines is Finalized

Solomon Buchi
Solomon Buchi / Instagram

“There’s no best, there is just someone you choose and see the best in them,” he wrote.

“This to me is the real love. Not the one that consoles itself in the faux reality that their partner is the most good looking, most intelligent, most successful person in the world. That’s disingenuous and doesn’t give room for love to thrive,” Buschi continued. 

“My love for you isn’t about you being the best, it’s about you being you. There’s just no other you.”

Buchi concluded with: “I love you, ayanfe. I’m committed to you. I miss you so much!!! But my love for you is stronger than distance. @arikeadeola.o.”

Many of his social media followers flooded the comments section of the post to slam him over one line in particular: “you’re not the most beautiful/intelligent.”

As reported by 9Honey, the backlash was so fierce that Buchi had to mute the comments on Instagram and limited them on Facebook. Read his full post below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

