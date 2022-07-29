How Much Does a Star Cost on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

*Ever wonder how much it costs to install a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, and who pays for it?

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the landmark is filled with over 2,700 stars and it costs about $55,000 per installation. Ana Martinez, longtime producer of the Walk of Fame, explained to the outlet the costly process behind dedication ceremonies, noting that each star is made of terrazzo.

“The majority of that money goes to a group called the Hollywood Historic Trust and they repair and maintain the stars,” Martinez explained. “The rest of the money goes to the making of the star, the breaking up of the square, security, a plaque.”

Celebrities are typically nominated to receive a star, and it’s usually “record labels, TV networks, and fan clubs that nominate the individuals and pay for the star installations,” the outlet writes.

Mexican singer Vicente Fernández drew one of the biggest crowds for his Walk of Fame ceremony in 1998.

“I did a ceremony for him on Veterans Day, not thinking everybody in the world would be off that day,” Martinez said about Fernández’s induction. “He had the largest amount of people. It was 4,000 people, and that was for many, many years, the record holder.”

That attendance record was shattered in 2017 during the posthumous star unveiling for Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. “She had 4,500 at a nighttime ceremony,” Martinez said.

Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe and Johnny Deep draw the most visitors on a daily basis.

“Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, Johnny Depp, we used to have an office there by [Depp’s] star at the Roosevelt Hotel, and I used to walk by his star to go to the parking lot. If I had $1 for every person taking a picture, I’d be rich, because they love Johnny Depp,” said Martinez.

Last month, the Walk of Fame announced its class of 2023 includes Martin Lawrence, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, Ellen Pompeo, Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Juanita Moore (posthumous), Paul Walker (posthumous).

“The selection panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement. “The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”