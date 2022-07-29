Drea Kelly’s New Spicy Video Reminds U She’s More Than R Kelly’s Ex-wife – She’s A Hella Dancer! | WATCH

*Drea Kelly seems to be reminding us who the heck she is after her ex-husband R. Kelly tried to blame her for HIS deviant/predatory behavior!

As we previously reported, the lengthy psychiatric evaluation report that Kelly’s legal team submitted and was recently obtained by @RadarOnline detailed his childhood abuse, his sexual preferences, and his relationships, including his 13-year marriage to Drea.

The 55-year-old disgraced singer claimed his 48-year-old ex-wife’s dream to be a dancer interfered with their family and his career.

Kelly reportedly explained that Drea allegedly vowed to be a wife who took care of her duties but instead became a successful choreographer.

“Mr. Kelly stated that his sexual history related to conflict with his ex-wife of subsequent estrangement from his children,” the report stated.

While Drea Kelly didn’t respond to that report, it looks like she’s completely unbothered and is focusing on what’s important to her which is her kids and dancing.

The 48-year-old has been sharing fun videos where she’s showing off her dancing skills and social media users are having a field day with the latest clip!