Covered California Announces 2023 Plans: Return of Post-COVID Medical Trend and Modest Rate Change for Consumers

*Covered California announced its rates and carriers for the upcoming 2023 coverage year. The announcement came as Congress deliberates on the future of the increased and expanded financial help provided by the American Rescue Plan, which has led to record-high enrollment.

Covered California illustrated how the uncertain future of the law affected rates, as well as how Californians continue to benefit from record enrollment in the marketplace and the state’s healthy consumer pool.

In addition, Covered California announced new coverage options, which will provide people throughout the state with more choices.

Jessica Altman, executive director, Covered California

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyler Perry Says Actors Turned Down His New Film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

For more information: Call: (844) 291-5494

About Covered California

Covered California is the state’s health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California’s consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit www.CoveredCA.com.

Source: Covered California | Media@covered.ca.gov