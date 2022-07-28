Thursday, July 28, 2022
Willow Smith Stuns in Red Bikini | Video

By Ny MaGee
Willow Smith on stage
Willow Smith (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

*Willow Smith shared a video on her Instagram account showing off her shaved head and toned body in a red bikini. 

The video shows the singer, 21, posed by the water and smiling. 

“Just a little reminder that our value as humans doesn’t lie in our external abilities or productivity. Our value is innate, equal, and bestowed upon us by <The Divine>. I’ve been struggling with this recently & It truly breaks my heart when I allow myself to stray from that mental and emotional path,” she wrote in the caption.

“Just know you are loved, naturally significant, and valuable no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe,” the caption continued — see below.

READ MORE: Willow Smith Wrote to Tupac at Age 11: ‘Come Back So me and My Mommy Can be Happy’ | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith)

Willow also shared a video of her putting in work to build her strength, such as this intense yoga pose — see clip below. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith)

As reported by Women’s Health, during a 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk,” Willow said cutting back on smoking weed and practicing yoga helped to improve her mental health.

“I know this sounds cheesy, but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga, and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that,” Willow said at the time. “I wasn’t doing anything else, and I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And then it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or not putting all of my brainpower into?’”

In 2018, Willow did a workout segment with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.  Watch the moment via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

