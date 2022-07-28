Prime Video Drops Official Trailer for ‘A League of Their Own’ | Watch

*Prime Video has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated series “A League of Their Own,” inspired by the original 1992 film directed by Penny Marshall but featuring new characters.

The series is co-created and executive produced by “Broad City” alum Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, with Jacobson also starring, per Variety.

As previously announced, the series will premiere all eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “A League of Their Own” follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves, per press release.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the series was first announced in 2020. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

A League of Their Own stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offermanas Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jenningsas Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

“A League of Their Own” is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel. Based on a Story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.

Check out the trailer below.

