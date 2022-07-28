R. Kelly’s Sisters Say He’s a Victim of Racism: ‘He Was Taken Advantage Of’ | Video

*R. Kelly‘s sisters appeared on U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to speak out about his sex crimes case.

Last month, the R&B singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his alleged sex crimes against women and young girls. As reported by Complex, Kelly’s sisters, Cassandra, Theresa, and Lisa Kelly, said racism is to blame for his conviction.

The three women came to Kelly’s defense during the interview with Good Morning Britain North America correspondent Noel Phillips. At one point, Phillips asked if the sisters could “acknowledge” their brother’s alleged victims.

“I’m not going to acknowledge something I don’t have proof of,” replied Lisa. “If there’s a victim, I will acknowledge. But from what I’ve seen in court, and from what I’ve studied and from what I’ve read, the only victim I’ve seen that’s been stolen from, lied on, is Robert.”

She continued, “No one is talking about the money that was being extorted from Robert. No one is talking about what was stolen from him…he’s not a monster, he’s not a pedophile, he was just taken advantage of.”

Per XXL Mag, Phillips asked: “How can you sit here and say R. Kelly was the victim? A lot of people will be confused.”

“I just told you,” Lisa Kelly continued. “I don’t care about ‘what a lot of people.’ I can only go by what I see, what I know, what I’ve experienced.”

“African Americans have always been treated unfairly,” Cassandra said. “So I think that, that has a lot to do with it as well as other factors.”

Kelly was recently transferred from a jail in New York to Chicago to face charges of production of child pornography, five counts of child sex trafficking, three counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, per the report.

The interview with his sisters comes days after a manager of R. Kelly, Donnell Russell, 47, pleaded guilty to stalking, harassing and intimidating one of Kelly’s alleged victims.

“Russell used threats, harassment and intimidation in a deliberate effort to silence one of R. Kelly’s victims and prevent her voice from being heard,” United States Attorney Breon Peace wrote in a statement. “When his initial effort failed, he continued his vile campaign by sending threatening messages to Jane Doe and her mother, and publishing explicit photos of the victim on the internet before and after Kelly was indicted. As this prosecution makes clear, the defendant’s conduct was not only reprehensible, but it was also criminal and will not be tolerated.”

Russell was previously convicted on a separate charge related to a bomb threat he made against a New York City theater that was screening Lifetime’s six-part docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” He is scheduled to be sentenced in November on both charges and faces up to five years in prison for each.