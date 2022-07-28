Thursday, July 28, 2022
Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Accident in the Bahamas | Video

By Ny MaGee
Lil Duval
Lil Duval / Getty

*Lil Duval was involved in an ATV accident while vacationing in the Bahamas. 

The comedian, (born Roland Powell), had to be airlifted to a hospital after an ATV he was riding was hit by a car, PEOPLE reports. Duval suffered a number of injuries, including a broken hip. 

He’s been sharing updates on Instagram, including posting a video showing him bandaged up and being wheeled out of an ambulance on a stretcher. 

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler,” wrote Duval. “Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

In a second Instagram post – he noted that he actually suffered a broken hip, not a broken leg. “And that’s even worse 😫 but I’m still chillin tho can’t nothing steal my joy,” he added.

In an update posted to Twitter Wednesday, Duval wrote, “I ain’t got no internal bleeding the doctor said that amazing being that i got hit by a car going full speed.”

In another post on Instagram, he shared a video of the medical team drilling into his knee. “They really drilling my knee bruh. 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Why they ain’t put me to sleep?,” he wrote.

He also made time to respond to fans and friends wishing him a speedy recovery.

 “I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really f— up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain,” he added on Twitter Wednesday.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

