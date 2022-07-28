Thursday, July 28, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Chris Brown Responds to Criticism After Bailing on Benefit Concert

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris Brown on stage
Chris Brown (Getty)

*Chris Brown has clapped back at the organizer of a benefit concert for victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas who claims he skipped out of the events. 

Brown was supposed to perform at the One Night Only benefit concert on March 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston. As reported by Hip Hop DX, LeJuan Bailey, the owner and Vice President of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, said her company paid Brown’s performance fees, travel accommodations and private plane requests totaling $1.1 million, but he pulled out at last minute.

As reported by Revolt, Bailey blasted Brown at a press conference and discussed taking legal action against the singer. 

“It left all the people who were depending on me to [rehabilitate] their homes without that happening,” she said during the conference. Per the report, Bailey noted  that she could not help families “because he has in excess of a million dollars that I spent just to get him here.”

READ MORE:  LeJuan Bailey Says Chris Brown Canceled BENEFIT Concert & Kept $1.1M Deposit! | WATCH

According to a new report by TMZ, Brown claims he pulled out of the performance when Bryson Tiller backed out and no replacement was announced, a move that violated a clause in Brown’s contract with the organizers. 

Bailey claims she paid Brown up front and the funds have not been returned. 

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said during a recent press conference. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

She continued: “At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft. He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Brown’s legal team claims they notified event organizers days prior that he would not be performing — not during soundcheck as Bailey claimed. 

According to TMZ, Brown wants to rectify the situation by offering to make a six-figure donation to the charity associated with the benefit concert. So far, no agreements have been made.

Previous articleLori Harvey Signs with IMG Models and WME
Next articleTyler Perry Says Actors Turned Down His New Film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO