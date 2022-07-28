Chris Brown Responds to Criticism After Bailing on Benefit Concert

*Chris Brown has clapped back at the organizer of a benefit concert for victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas who claims he skipped out of the events.

Brown was supposed to perform at the One Night Only benefit concert on March 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston. As reported by Hip Hop DX, LeJuan Bailey, the owner and Vice President of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, said her company paid Brown’s performance fees, travel accommodations and private plane requests totaling $1.1 million, but he pulled out at last minute.

As reported by Revolt, Bailey blasted Brown at a press conference and discussed taking legal action against the singer.

“It left all the people who were depending on me to [rehabilitate] their homes without that happening,” she said during the conference. Per the report, Bailey noted that she could not help families “because he has in excess of a million dollars that I spent just to get him here.”

According to a new report by TMZ, Brown claims he pulled out of the performance when Bryson Tiller backed out and no replacement was announced, a move that violated a clause in Brown’s contract with the organizers.

Bailey claims she paid Brown up front and the funds have not been returned.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said during a recent press conference. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

She continued: “At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft. He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Brown’s legal team claims they notified event organizers days prior that he would not be performing — not during soundcheck as Bailey claimed.

According to TMZ, Brown wants to rectify the situation by offering to make a six-figure donation to the charity associated with the benefit concert. So far, no agreements have been made.