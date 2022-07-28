Thursday, July 28, 2022
‘Brat Loves Judy​’ Exclusive Clip: Can Brat Carry the Baby? | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Da Brat Loves Judy
BB Judy & DaBrat

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” which airs Thursday night on WE tv.

In the clip, rapper DaBrat explains to her lady-love, entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, that she can not carry a baby due to having fibroids. How will Judy respond to this revelation? Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

We previously reported that the Da Brat and Judy tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The reality show was taped before their wedding ceremony.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” DaBrat previously shared with PEOPLE. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

One hundred guests were reportedly in attendance for the couple’s wedding earlier this year, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. 

Here’s more about the new season of “Brat Loves Judy” via the press release: Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life. Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward.  

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brat is afraid to tell Jesseca about the news the doctor gave her and throws herself into her work while Jessica deals with a Kaleidoscope catastrophe. Brat prepares for the future by scouring Atlanta for fresh new ideas.

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

