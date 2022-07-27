‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive Clip: ‘We Need to Talk About a Lack of Support’ | Watch

*We have an exclusive sneak peek clip from the WE tv highly anticipated ​new series, “​Super Sized Salon,” debuting Friday, July 29 at 10:30pm ET/PT.

Per press release, the seven-episode season follows the staff of the first beauty salon that caters to the plus size community, Babydoll Beauty Couture, as they are put to the test when challenges threaten the mission of the salon. It truly pulls at all the heartstrings!

Babydoll Beauty Couture owner Jamie Lopez created this unique space after experiencing a tremendous amount of discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized. Along with Jamie, the women who work here are determined to make everyone look and feel beautiful, no matter their size — but with their loud and diverse personalities, drama is always just around the corner!

Get a teaser of what to expect this season via our exclusive clip below. In it, the Babydoll Beauty Salon has a passive-aggressive staff meeting to catch-up and address multiple support issues.

Here’s more from the press release:

The new series follows salon receptionist Astra, aka “Funky Chunky”, is loved by everyone for her upbeat and uplifting personality that helps keep the group going when the times get tense. Holistic hair care specialist “A-Love” loves hard and brings laughter to any situation, but at times her “boughetto” temper gets the best of her. Fashion stylist “007” is one of Jamie’s closest (and most protective) friends, satisfying clients with the hottest plus size intimates and custom bling jobs. Celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, Taj, is the responsible, level-headed “mama bear” of the bunch, serving as the second-in-command salon manager when Jamie is not around. Last but not least is make-up/lash artist and esthetician, BB, who has no problem calling it as she sees it!

“Super Sized Salon consists” of seven one-hour-long episodes that premiere on Friday, July 29 at 10:30pm ET/PT on WE tv. The series will also stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday following its WE tv airing.