*Patti LaBelle will chop it up with the hosts of Drink Champs and the trailer for the upcoming episode has fans excited about the candid conversation.

During the interview, LaBelle, 78, joked about smoking reefer, reflected on her iconic career, and dished about her long-rumored feud with Aretha Franklin. She also “spills some tea on the late Luther Vandross,” per The Jasmine Brand.

At the end of the conversation, the music legend said she was able to “cleanse herself” during the interview.

“I cleansed myself today on this show. I said a lot of things I shouldn’t have, but I don’t care,” said LaBelle in the teaser trailer.

READ MORE: Whoo Lawd! Mavis Staples Goes in on the Late Aretha Franklin: ‘She was VERY INSECURE’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps)

Elsewhere in the interview, LaBelle joked that Luther Vandross got into the music industry by “stealing” and selling her clothes.

LaBelle previously touched on Luther’s sexuality in 2017 during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live.” She explained, “We talked about it. Basically, he did not want his mother to be… although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world. And he had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world.”

Watch the trailer above via the Instagram clip. The episode is set to drop Thursday on Revolt TV.