Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to Officer Who Saved His Life as a Kid

By Ny MaGee
Lil Wayne
Robert Hoobler and Lil Wanye

*Lil Wayne took to social media recently to pay tribute to a former New Orleans police officer who helped save the rapper’s life when he was a youngster. 

Robert Hoobler, 65, was found dead in his home on Friday following years of health issues, WVUE-DT reported. As noted by Complex, Lil Wayne has publicly discussed that when he was age 12, he shot himself in the chest with a pistol at his mother’s apartment. Hoobler was off-duty at the time and responded to the initial radio report about the shooting. 

As reported earlier, in an interview with Emmanuel Acho on his Uncomfortable Conversations series, Weezy recalled the time he wanted to take his own life at age 12 using his mother’s gun.

“I picked up the phone, I called the police,” Wayne said. “Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror.”

READ MORE: Lil Wayne Opens Up About Childhood Suicide Attempt [WATCH]

 

Wayne pointed the gun to his head but “got a little too scared.” 

“Then I said ‘F*ck it,’” he explained, pointing a finger gun at his chest. “Biggie was on. I’m looking in the mirror, so you could look through the mirror and the television was behind me. So I was watching the video through the mirror. ‘One More Chance’ was on. And Biggie was already gone or something. So I was looking, I was like, ‘You know what?’ Start thinking I had to get myself mad and noticed that I didn’t have to. that’s what scared me. How I knew I had a mental health problem was when I pulled the trigger.”

He went on to say that he aimed for his heart but “didn’t feel a thing.” 

When Hoobler responded to the shooting, he carried Wayne to the backseat of a police cruiser and officers transported him to a nearby hospital.

“My life was saved when I was young. … Shot myself. My life was saved by a white cop. Uncle Bob,” Wayne said during an episode of his radio show back in 2020. “So from, therefore, you have to understand the way I view police, period.”

In a post shared Sunday, Weezy once again recounted how Hoobler saved his life.

“U refused to let me die,” he said.

See Lil Wayne’s full message via his Instagram post above, and listen to Weezy talk about bouncing back from his mental health issues via the clip below:

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

