Kevin Hart Hilariously Shames NFL Star for Visiting Nudist Colony With Wife | Video

*Kevin Hart chops it up with former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” and he was nearly left speechless when Crowder revealed he and his wife regularly visit a nudist colony.

“Me and my wife go to a nudist colony once a once a year,” the retired Miami Dolphins linebacker said, as reported by ET Canada. “We go to a nudist colony.”

Hart, visibly taken aback by Crowder’s remarks, responds, “What’s going on?”

“We go to a place where like, you walk in, everybody just gets naked and runs around,” Crowder explains. “So we go to the nudist colony and you know, we just kind of go around, you gotta shave everything and show out. And especially when you shave your shit, it looks bigger because you gain inches from no hair.”

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Announces New Animated Special, NFTs and Metaverse Projects

Throughout the discussion (see Twitter clip above), Hart maintains his shock that Crowder and his wife visit a nudist colony.

“Back up for a second. I just wanna get clarity. Y’all just hanging out or y’all f**king these people like what–” he asked.

“No, no, there are swingers there, but you set the precedent when you get there,” Crowder said.

“So y’all get down?” Hart continued.

“We don’t get down, but we just like to be around naked people together,” Crowder clarified.

“You hear what you’re saying out loud?” said Hart.

“You don’t like to be around naked people?” Crowder asked, to which the comedian responded, “Be honest with you I have no desire to be around a bunch of people I don’t know, just sitting there naked.”

Watch the full conversation via the YouTube video below.