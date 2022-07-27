Wednesday, July 27, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kevin Hart Hilariously Shames NFL Star for Visiting Nudist Colony With Wife | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*Kevin Hart chops it up with former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” and he was nearly left speechless when Crowder revealed he and his wife regularly visit a nudist colony.

“Me and my wife go to a nudist colony once a once a year,” the retired Miami Dolphins linebacker said, as reported by ET Canada. “We go to a nudist colony.”

Hart, visibly taken aback by Crowder’s remarks, responds, “What’s going on?”

“We go to a place where like, you walk in, everybody just gets naked and runs around,” Crowder explains. “So we go to the nudist colony and you know, we just kind of go around, you gotta shave everything and show out. And especially when you shave your shit, it looks bigger because you gain inches from no hair.”

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Announces New Animated Special, NFTs and Metaverse Projects

Throughout the discussion (see Twitter clip above), Hart maintains his shock that Crowder and his wife visit a nudist colony.

“Back up for a second. I just wanna get clarity. Y’all just hanging out or y’all f**king these people like what–” he asked.

“No, no, there are swingers there, but you set the precedent when you get there,” Crowder said.

“So y’all get down?” Hart continued.

“We don’t get down, but we just like to be around naked people together,” Crowder clarified. 

“You hear what you’re saying out loud?” said Hart. 

“You don’t like to be around naked people?” Crowder asked, to which the comedian responded, “Be honest with you I have no desire to be around a bunch of people I don’t know, just sitting there naked.”

Watch the full conversation via the YouTube video below.

Previous articleMero Calls Split From Desus ‘A Natural Progression’
Next articleTaco Bell Manager Caught on Camera Pouring Scalding Water on Customers | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO