Chris Rock Responds to Past Critics Who Think Only White Folks Like His Comedy | WATCH

*Chris Rock has addressed the past criticism he received from people who felt his comedy only appealed to white people.

During a recent chat on “Hart to Heart,” the 57-year-old, who is said to be one of the highest-paid comedians in Hollywood, had an open discussion with fellow comic Kevin Hart about going from stand-up comedy to crossing over into the mainstream space.

And usually, when a comedian attains that sort of global reach — particularly a comedian of color — they are often met with comments from those who believe stars such as Chris are no longer appealing to a Black audience. While speaking with Kevin, the “Bad Company” star shared how those remarks affected him and what he did in the past to prove his critics wrong.

“So, I do Bring The Pain, and I’m on Oprah and I’m on 60 Minutes and I’m just on the cover of every magazine, whatever, in the world,” he shared. “[You hear] that rumbling of, ‘Only white people like it. Too many white people like it.’ So, when it was time to do my next special, I’m like, ‘Oh, you think only white people like me? Okay, well, I’m going to the Apollo and there ain’t gon’ be no white people nowhere and I’m gonna call this special—this is the Blackest special you will ever see.”

