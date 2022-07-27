Teaser Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Receives 172 Million Views in 24 Hour

*The teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” received 172 million views in its first 24 hours. After the teaser dropped, “Black Panther” garnered over 893,000 mentions on social media.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top trailer debuts for a superhero movie. Per Variety, it follows titles like the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teaser (the biggest ever with 355.5 million views) and the “Thor: Love and Thunder” teaser (209 million views). Four “Avengers” trailers also pulled in bigger numbers: “Avengers: Endgame” teaser (289 million), “Avengers: Endgame” final trailer (268 million), “Avengers: Infinity War” teaser (230 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” final trailer (179 million).

In related news, BP star Lupita Nyong’o chopped it up with The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic-Con about the hotly anticipated sequel.

Nyong’o appeared as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel Saturday and noted that the movie pays tribute to star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

“It’s been a doozy of a few years for everybody,” said Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films. “For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it. When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”

She also noted that filming the sequel during the COVID pandemic proved to be challenging.

“To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it,” she shared. “It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11. Check out the teaser trailer below.