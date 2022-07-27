Wednesday, July 27, 2022
HomeNews
News

Bishop Robbed During Worship Service Says Pastors Should Get Gun Permits | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Lamor Whitehead robbed at gunpoint
Lamor Whitehead and his wife

*As previously reported, a flashy Brooklyn pastor and his wife were robbed at gunpoint during church service on Sunday, and the incident was caught on camera. 

Lamor Whitehead, known for wearing extravagant jewelry and expensive clothes, says pastors should be allowed to arm themselves, SandraRose reports.

“When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody to get out, everybody just get out,” Whitehead recalled in an Instagram video posted after the robbery. “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Whitehead and his wife were robbed along with his wife of more than $1 million while he was preaching at the Leaders of Tomorrow church on Sunday, CNN reports. Three armed thieves entered the church and removed the jewelry the pastor and his wife were wearing.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Pastor Speaks Out After Thieves Rob Him and Wife During Church Service | Video

In video of the robbery, Whitehead is heard saying “All right, all right, all right,” as the thieves enter the building. The pastor then raises his hands before laying on the floor. 

After the robbery, the thieves reportedly fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz. The investigation is “ongoing,” according to police. 

“That — ‘all right, all right, all right’ — is pretty much stating that I don’t want, I’m not going to do anything, right, ’cause I know y’all coming for me, y’all coming straight to me. I don’t want my parishioners hurt,” Whitehead said of his reaction to the robbers in an interview with WCBS.

“I got women and children there. As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry, and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face,” he continued.

“Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe, and he start tapping my neck to see if (there was) anything else — so that means they knew, they watched and they knew that I have other jewelry,” he said.

“My church is traumatized,” Whitehead added.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Shade Room, things got heated on Instagram Live when Bishop Whitehead popped off on Larry Reid and Pastor Geneses Warren for allegedly mocking the unfortunate incident t his church — watch their heated conversation via the clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleTeaser Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Receives 172 Million Views in 24 Hour
Next articleLil Wayne Pays Tribute to Officer Who Saved His Life as a Kid
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO