Bishop Robbed During Worship Service Says Pastors Should Get Gun Permits | Video

*As previously reported, a flashy Brooklyn pastor and his wife were robbed at gunpoint during church service on Sunday, and the incident was caught on camera.

Lamor Whitehead, known for wearing extravagant jewelry and expensive clothes, says pastors should be allowed to arm themselves, SandraRose reports.

“When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody to get out, everybody just get out,” Whitehead recalled in an Instagram video posted after the robbery. “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Whitehead and his wife were robbed along with his wife of more than $1 million while he was preaching at the Leaders of Tomorrow church on Sunday, CNN reports. Three armed thieves entered the church and removed the jewelry the pastor and his wife were wearing.

In video of the robbery, Whitehead is heard saying “All right, all right, all right,” as the thieves enter the building. The pastor then raises his hands before laying on the floor.

After the robbery, the thieves reportedly fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz. The investigation is “ongoing,” according to police.

“That — ‘all right, all right, all right’ — is pretty much stating that I don’t want, I’m not going to do anything, right, ’cause I know y’all coming for me, y’all coming straight to me. I don’t want my parishioners hurt,” Whitehead said of his reaction to the robbers in an interview with WCBS.

“I got women and children there. As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry, and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face,” he continued.

“Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe, and he start tapping my neck to see if (there was) anything else — so that means they knew, they watched and they knew that I have other jewelry,” he said.

“My church is traumatized,” Whitehead added.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Shade Room, things got heated on Instagram Live when Bishop Whitehead popped off on Larry Reid and Pastor Geneses Warren for allegedly mocking the unfortunate incident t his church — watch their heated conversation via the clip below.