WATCH Brittany Renner Throw Water in Man’s Face At Rolling Loud – Security Comes for Dude

*Whew! Additional footage has surfaced of how security at Rolling Loud handled the man who threw water on Brittany Renner after she drenched him first.

Though another angle shows more of their interaction, we spoke to the man in the video @mar.chowww and he claims he was rooting Brittany on while she was twerking, and then yelled “I love PJ!” as she walked away. This enraged Brittany and she confronted him.

Security didn’t play any games when he returned the water throwing. Multiple guards are seen dragging him out of the crowd. A source told #TheShadeRoom security did NOT place the man’s head inside of a bag.

The source said, “no, it was his bookbag, it was just over his head due to how they were handling him.” Last night, Brittany reposted one of the interaction videos to her story, saying “I love my fans.” Thoughts?

TheShadeRoom spoke to the man seen water tussling with #BrittanyRenner at Rolling Loud Miami in multiple viral videos. Omar Martinez (@mar.chowww) alleges the back-and-forth stemmed from a comment he made about Brittany’s ex-man #PJWashington.

“I was hyping her up at first while she was twerking as she was walking away I screamed “I love PJ” as a fan of them,” Omar told The Shade Room in written text. “So then she proceeded to walk towards me with anger, opened a water bottle about to pour on me and I told her to throw it on me because she is the celebrity here not me. After she threw her water bottle, I proceeded to throw water back.”

Despite her response to him allegedly name-dropping PJ, Omar used the opportunity to promote his business. He confirmed that was his intention behind yelling “fantastic floors” several times. A source told #TheShadeRoom security did NOT place Omar’s head inside of a bag when they removed him from the crowd. The source said, “no, it was his bookbag, it was just over his head due to how they were handling him.”