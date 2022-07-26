Brooklyn Pastor Speaks Out After Thieves Rob Him and Wife During Church Service | Video

*A flashy Brooklyn pastor and his wife were robbed at gunpoint during church service on Sunday, and the incident was caught on camera.

Lamor Whitehead, known for wearing extravagant jewelry and expensive clothes, was robbed along with his wife of more than $1 million while he was preaching at the Leaders of Tomorrow church on Sunday, CNN reports. Three armed thieves entered the church and removed the jewelry the pastor and his wife were wearing.

“How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” Whitehead asked his congregation right before spotting the armed intruders.

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

“All right, all right, all right,” Whitehead says in the video as the thieves enter the building. The pastor is seen raising his hands before laying on the floor.

After the robbery, the thieves reportedly fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz. The investigation is “ongoing,” according to police.

“That — ‘all right, all right, all right’ — is pretty much stating that I don’t want, I’m not going to do anything, right, ’cause I know y’all coming for me, y’all coming straight to me. I don’t want my parishioners hurt,” Whitehead said of his reaction to the robbers in an interview with WCBS.

“I got women and children there. As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry, and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face,” he continued.

“Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe, and he start tapping my neck to see if (there was) anything else — so that means they knew, they watched and they knew that I have other jewelry,” he said.

“My church is traumatized,” Whitehead added.

Hear more from him about the harrowing ordeal via the YouTube clip below.