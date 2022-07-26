Suspect in Dallas Airport Shooting (Portia Odufuwa) Claims She’s Chris Brown’s Wife | VIDEO

*We’re learning more about the woman responsible for allegedly opening fire at a Dallas airport on Monday and shockingly this is not the first time she’s had a run-in with cops!

According to the New York Post, Portia Odufuwa, 37, who remains in a hospital Tuesday morning after being shot and wounded by cops as she opened fire inside Dallas Love Field airport yesterday, has been repeatedly freed from jail for a series of crimes after being found mentally unfit to stand trial, according to a report.

Records reviewed by The Dallas Morning News show that despite a lengthy history of mental illness and serious crimes, including bank robbery and even arson, she has shockingly gotten out of the slammer on multiple occasions.

It was said that more than once, she has given police the address of the home that belongs to singer Chris Brown — saying she lived there with him. She even called him her “husband,” affidavits reportedly show per the outlet.

Back in 2019, Odufuwa was also found staring at a burning house in Mesquite — telling cops that she was “responsible,” the paper noted, citing the arrest warrant. She’s quoted saying at the time, “I am God’s prophet … I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire,” she told cops, according to the records.

Wait. There’s more …

Shocking videos caught passengers screaming and ducking for cover after Odufuwa fired several shots upon emerging from an airport bathroom where she had gone to get changed, according to cops, reports the NY Post.

It later came out that Odufuwa was free despite a lengthy history of mental illness and serious crimes, including bank robbery and even arson, according to records reviewed by the Dallas Morning News.

More than once, she has given police the home address of Rihanna’s bad-boy ex Brown — saying she lived there with the singer, calling him her “husband,” affidavits reportedly show.

As far as Odufuwa having an attorney, it’s not clear at this point. Meanwhile, a woman who answered the door for a home listed for Odufuwa in public records declined to comment, the Morning News said. Odufuwa’s family also declined to comment.