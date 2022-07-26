Official Trailer Drops for Season 2 Of Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life’ | Watch

*The trailer has dropped for Season 2 of Issa Rae’s “Sweet Life,” set to air on August 18 on HBO Max.

The show will premiere with four new episodes and each week, three new episodes in the 10-episode series will be released on the streaming platform.

As reported by Vibe, “Sweet Life: Los Angels” follows a group of long-time friends who “give a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams,” as they explore “themes of loyalty, legacy, and love” and “navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

Prior to the premiere of season one, Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release: “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Level up with Tylynn! We know who to call for our next party! Follow Tylynn on her journey to growing her events company, @HPLA_Creative 💖 pic.twitter.com/nMFg7kmk1S — Sweet Life: LA (@SweetLifeonMax) September 27, 2021

Rebecca Quinn, SVP, Non-Fiction, HBO Max said in a statement back in November: “Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

O’Connell expressed, “We are thrilled with the success of Sweet Life: Los Angeles. The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series, which featured the fun, inspiring and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers.”

The “Sweet Life” cast consists of Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below.