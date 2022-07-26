Tuesday, July 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

Official Trailer Drops for Season 2 Of Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Sweet Life: Los Angeles
Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, Jerrold Smith II – Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Photograph by Jessica Perez/HBO Max)

*The trailer has dropped for Season 2 of Issa Rae’s “Sweet Life,” set to air on August 18 on HBO Max. 

The show will premiere with four new episodes and each week, three new episodes in the 10-episode series will be released on the streaming platform.

As reported by Vibe, “Sweet Life: Los Angels” follows a group of long-time friends who “give a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams,” as they explore “themes of loyalty, legacy, and love” and “navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

Prior to the premiere of season one, Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release: “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

READ MORE: What The Cast Of Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Have To Say About The Series – WATCH

Rebecca Quinn, SVP, Non-Fiction, HBO Max said in a statement back in November: “Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

O’Connell expressed, “We are thrilled with the success of Sweet Life: Los Angeles. The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series, which featured the fun, inspiring and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers.”

The “Sweet Life” cast consists of Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

Previous articleWATCH Brittany Renner Throw Water in Man’s Face At Rolling Loud – Security Comes for Dude
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO