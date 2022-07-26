Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Birth Update New Son Needed ‘Respiratory Support’ After Birth | WATCH

*Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi announced on Monday they had welcomed their son, Legendary, but according to what the socialite has shared in her latest YouTube video, their baby boy needed “respiratory support” shortly after his birth due to some slight complications.

In the 11-minute video posted to her official account, Bre explained how Legendary was born with a “long crown,” caused by a nuchal hand when babies have their hand up by their ear during birth.

“I noticed he wasn’t crying,” she wrote. The 31-year-old explained how she relied on assistance from her midwife Robyn, who provided the baby with “respiratory support” before Legendary eventually let out his first cry — which Bre described as “the best sound I ever heard.”

Bre added additional footage from her son’s first visit to the doctor, where she was told that Legendary was in an absolute healthy condition, undoubtedly relieving the model after spending 10 hours in labor and at one point beginning to fear she wouldn’t have the strength and courage to deliver the baby. Still, while the birth wasn’t all that easy for Bre, she insisted that the experience was “the most limit-pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful.”

“At a certain point I had left my body I didn’t remember a lot of my birth until my team sat with me to process my birth which I felt was soo healing and helpful,” she continued before thanking her “amazing partner,” Cannon, for his support in the process.