Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean Catch Lawsuit Over ‘Go Crazy’

*Two men are reportedly suing Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean for allegedly ripping off their song, “Krazy,” which they claim sounds “strikingly similar” to Meg’s “Go Crazy,” lifted off her 2020 debut album, “Good News.”

Per Radar Online, Harrell James and Duawn Payne, who are based in Detroit, believe that the Hot Girl Coach and her collaborator were heavily inspired by their track, which they dropped back in 2012.

In court documents obtained by the publication, the duo claims that their single gained a lot of attention after putting the song out on streaming services, adding that “Krazy” was first released on ReverbNation, which connects independent artists with producers, musicians, and venues to collaborate and communicate.

According to the pair, they think Big Sean, who is also a Detroit native, would have likely come across their song given the song’s popularity, though they don’t actually lay out any specifics as to why they believe the “Bounce Back” rapper had even heard the track.

Megan Thee Stallion - Big Sean (Getty)
Megan Thee Stallion – Big Sean (Getty)

Harrell and Duawn further added that they heavily promoted “Krazy” by selling thousands of CDs in parking lots of hip hop clubs all around West Detroit, which provided “further access of the Copyrighted Work to Defendants,” the lawsuit asserts.

“The sale of thousands of physical copies of CD’s featuring the Copyrighted Work on the streets of West Detroit and the parking lots of hip hop clubs in West Detroit frequented by [Big Sean] provide further access of the Copyrighted Work to Defendants,” the suit read.

The suit said Meg and Big Sean’s song was a huge hit. “Upon release, the Infringing Work sold reportedly 100,500 units for the first week of its release. Since the debut, the Infringing Work has reportedly gone platinum, meaning more than one million copies have been sold,” the songwriters explained in their suit.

