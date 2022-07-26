YouTuber Logan Paul Calls ‘Nope’ ‘One Of The Worst Movies I’ve Seen In A Long Time’

*YouTuber Logan Paul is not impressed with Jordan Peele’s latest offering, the sci-fi suspense “Nope,” starring KeKe Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

Paul took to Twitter on Sunday to slam the horror film, calling it “one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.”

Paul tweeted: “I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread)”

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, he added, “It’s not hard to conceptualize something disturbing (a trained Chimp goes animalistic and mauls an entire set, or a UFO devours anything in its path) — it IS hard to sensibly tie it to the plot, which was done remarkably poor here. A series of questions… **spoiler alert**”

Per the report, Paul continued: “1.) No one was curious how a quarter shot through a man’s face and killed him? Or why a key was lodged in the backside of the horse he was riding? 2.) Why/how did the shoe stand upright on the set of Gordy’s Home? This one I’m sure has a reason but I haven’t found anything that makes sense. 3.) The deep-voiced cinematographer was cryptic for no reason other than to be cryptic. You’re telling me this guy was willing to die because he wanted better lighting to capture the ET? For real?”

Paul added: “4.) Same note: man on the motorcycle. Why was his voice deep and robotic, framed to be an antagonist who’d have a grand reveal. Mystery solely for the sake of mystery is confusing and leaves too many open ends for a viewer trying to invest themselves in a story line. 5.) My next point — the story line is all over the place. In a crowd of 40 people, the actress who was mauled on the set of Gordy’s Home was there… why? Shock factor because of her scarring? Does she come to all of them? Did she come before the ET feeding? 6.) Jupe has trauma with the phenoma of commercializing predators for profit, and for the last 6 months, he’s been feeding horses to an ET in the sky… but what about before that? What is the purpose of that creepy cowboy theme park?”

Paul continued: “7.) Why was so much emphasis placed on the name of the horses? They had title cards… why? 8.) Why was Barbie Ferreira, an incredible acting talent, so underutilized in this movie? Why was she even in the movie? 9.) Way to strip all the life from a phenomenal actor, Daniel Kaluuya, by casting him as possibly the most mundane, vanilla character I’ve ever seen. Not a question I’m just pissed. 10.) An extraterrestrial creature that is advanced enough to fully shapeshift, activate an anti-electromagnetic field, and propel itself in any direction quickly & quietly can’t tell the difference between a plastic inflatable and a viable meal? NOPE”

Paul concluded by noting that Jordan is “attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.”

“Nope,” which opened on Friday, reportedly topped the North American box office with an estimated $44 million.