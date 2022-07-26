Black Woman Offered Job at Target After Changing Her Race on Application | Video

*Target has responded to claims that the company is discriminatory in its hiring practices after a Black woman said she was offered a job only after changing her race on the application.

Naturi Greene, a Black woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, said she has applied for a job at Target multiple times over the past few years but is always rejected. As reported by Insider, her boyfriend had a similar experience so Greene suggested they try a different approach. The couple changed their names and race on their applications to see if they would be offered jobs with the retail giant.

Per the report, Greene changed her name to “Tori” and listed her ethnicity as “mixed race.” Her theory turned out to be spot on as Target offered “Tori” a job interview.

“I’m not sure how it can be proved to be discrimination,” Greene told Insider. “But as a person of color in America, I can’t help but to think that is the reason.”

I always wondered if i l changed my name and race would i get hired..we got the answer ! I used the exact same application and applied to the same store but my name and race was changed.

Greene posted her story on TikTok, and a Target spokesperson was quick to issue a statement.

“After looking into this claim, we found that the two applications were filed several weeks apart and the store was not hiring at the time the application was rejected,” Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo told Insider.

Target made no mention of not hiring in the rejection letter that Greene received, according to the report.

“It’s hard to believe the store was not hiring at the time if the position was still available to apply for on the website,” Greene said.

Target has faced multiple claims of discriminatory hiring practices, which have resulted in legal settlements, per the report.

“Studies have shown that despite a recent boom in diversity initiatives, job applicants with “Black-sounding” names are less likely to hear back from employers,” per Insider.

Greene said she will not be attending the interview with Target as “Tori.”

“I don’t want to work anywhere where I couldn’t get hired for the person I am,” she said. “I would just like to see people of all races treated equally and have access to the same opportunities.”