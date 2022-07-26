Tuesday, July 26, 2022
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Already Released | WatchListen

By Fisher Jack
Chadwick Boseman pic in Wakanda Forever
Marvel / YouTube

*(CNN) — A three-track prologue soundtrack has already been released in anticipation of Marvel’s upcoming sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Nigerian artist Tems sings a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” “A Body, A Coffin” by Amaarae and “Soy” by Santa Fe Klan also feature on the album.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer that he kept private.

The new movie will be released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11.

And there’s this …

What songs are in Wakanda Forever?
As noted by RadioTimes, the following songs have been released by Marvel as part of the EP titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue.”

No Woman No Cry – Tems, Marvel
A Body, A Coffin – Amaarae, Marvel
Soy – Santa Fe Klan, Marvel

No Woman No Cry is a cover of the reggae song by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

The film’s soundtrack is being composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, who worked on the first Black Panther soundtrack.

The Black Panther (2018) soundtrack was also curated by hip-hop legend Kendrick Lamar.

What songs are in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TRAILER?

The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features a mash-up of two songs.

The footage begins soundtracked by Tems’s No Woman No Cry before transitioning into Alright by Kendrick Lamar.

