Tuesday, July 26, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Adele Announces New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

By Ny MaGee
0

Adele
Adele (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

*Adele has announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency after canceling the shows in January

The 32-show Weekends with Adele will go down at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from Nov. 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023, EW reports

“I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” the singer promised in a post on Instagram.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” she writes. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

READ MORE: Adele Tearfully Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele continues, “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Weekends with Adele was slated to kick off in January with 24 shows but Adele postponed the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Per EW, she later told the BBC in an interview: “The show was not good enough.”

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said to fans in an emotional video shared to Instagram (see above). “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Caesars also issued a statement about delaying the show: “We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of WEEKENDS WITH ADELE. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

More information about the new dates is available on Ticketmaster.

Previous article‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Already Released | WatchListen
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO