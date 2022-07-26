Adele Announces New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

*Adele has announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency after canceling the shows in January.

The 32-show Weekends with Adele will go down at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from Nov. 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023, EW reports.

“I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” the singer promised in a post on Instagram.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” she writes. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

Adele continues, “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Weekends with Adele was slated to kick off in January with 24 shows but Adele postponed the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Per EW, she later told the BBC in an interview: “The show was not good enough.”

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said to fans in an emotional video shared to Instagram (see above). “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Caesars also issued a statement about delaying the show: “We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of WEEKENDS WITH ADELE. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

More information about the new dates is available on Ticketmaster.