White Road Rage: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*A road rage shooting in Illinois has left a woman paralyzed in a hospital. The man who shot her from behind walked away without criminal charges. Now Aaliyah Ivory’s fighting for her life and fighting for justice.

A lot of road rage incidents start because some people just can’t let the small things go. Instead they go from zero to 100 with their emotions.

The gunman fired at least six bullets into the back windshield of Aaliyah Ivory’s car. He told the Illinois State Police he feared for his life, so they let him leave! No charges were filed against him. It’s a clear case of White rage and White privilege. And it keeps erupting like it’s 1922 instead of 2022.

Even though the highway patrolman at the scene refused to file charges against the shooter, that doesn’t have to be the end of the story. There are other ways to get charges filed against a person who commits a crime against you, especially something as egregious as this. Click the video above to find out how to get it done.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.