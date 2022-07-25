Monday, July 25, 2022
HomeLiteratureBooks
Books

‘The Adventures of Chloe and Chris’ – Hope Goins’ New Children’s Book is Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

By Fisher Jack
0

The Adventures of Chloe and Chris - cover
The Adventures of Chloe and Chris – cover

*(Washington, D.C.) – It is widely understood that the ones who hold the key to the nation’s future are its youngest and most impressionable minds. However, few resources exist to empower and equip young minds to learn about how the United States government operates. Civics education has been eliminated in several classrooms throughout the nation.

Hope Goins is on a mission to bridge that gap in her new children’s book series The Adventures of Chloe and Chris.

In the series opener, The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government released March 8, 2022, Hope Goins takes readers on an exciting and informative adventure through Washington, DC to teach children the functions of each of the three branches of government. Through the lens of Chloe and Chris, this one-of-a-kind children’s series helps children and adults alike understand the foundations of the United States government, without any fluﬀ or confusion.

Already an Amazon Best Seller in Children’s Government Books, and placed as a number one new release in Children’s Government Books and Children’s Politics and Government, The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government is breathing new life into American History for children of all ages.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: L.A. Teen Starts Destiny Education Project to Address Systemic Racism in School Curriculum

Hope Goins seeks to instill a sense of wonder and curiosity in the minds of our nation’s youth, equipping them to become more inspired and informed citizens from a young age, all while having fun. Tagging alongside Chloe and Chris, readers visit the Capitol, Supreme Court, and White House and discover their meanings, and how each branch of the government works together as set forth in the Constitution.

As a powerful woman in government, Hope Goins is expanding her duties beyond the Capitol building to help parents dive into American government in a fun, easily digested series that both parents and children enjoy and see at work. The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government has come to life as the Supreme Court confirmation process is underway.

More and more I noticed that there is a need for basic civics education and a need for representation in children’s books. Why not merge the two? I wrote this book to introduce children to the government in a colorful and charismatic manner.”—Hope Goins

Through proof of concept, dedication to education, and unwavering commitment to inspiring a new generation of leaders, Hope Goins’ purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of her No.1 Best Selling Book The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government.

Hope Goins
Hope Goins

To learn more about Hope Goins and The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government, please visit: theadventuresofchloeandchris.com

About Hope Goins
Hope E. Goins is one of the most senior-level staﬀers in the United States Congress. Holding over 15 years of experience in public service, she is responsible for advancing policy and legislation with Congressional leadership. Hope shares her unique experiences globally through her writing, keynote speeches, and panel discussions. She is a graduate of Tougaloo College and the University of Arkansas School of Law. Hope created the Chloe and Chris series to explore the unique foundation of the United States government. These stories nurture the curiosity of young readers and their families and equip them with the knowledge to grow into more conscious citizens.

Website:  https://theadventuresofchloeandchris.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theadventuresofchloeandchris/
For more information: hope@theadventuresofchloeandchris.com
source: theadventuresofchloeandchris.com

Previous articleThis Woman Died After Falling Out of Moving Police Car! Family Wants Answers | WATCH
Next articleFreestyle Love Supreme Hip Hop Improv Theatre Now at Pasadena Playhouse
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO